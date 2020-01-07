× Series of robberies reported in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood

(CHICAGO) A string of robberies has happened in the same area since Christmas Eve.

The latest one happened Monday night on the 200 block of E. Chestnut.

Three women were approached by three males, who demanded their personal property.

One woman was punched in the face.

The offenders fled, and no arrests have been made.

This robbery is close to a series of others that started on Christmas Eve.

Those happened on the 900 block of north DeWitt place, the 200 block of east Pearson, and then again on the 900 and 800 blocks of north DeWitt.

In all the robberies, witnesses say the three men got into a white suv and took off.

Police did not give a detailed description of the suspects or the vehicle.