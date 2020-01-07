× Marina coming to Navy Pier in 2021

CHICAGO — A new marina will reportedly launch next year at Navy Pier.

Planning for Navy Pier Marina began back in 2016, according to its website.

The marina is projected to add incremental economic revenues to Chicago and local businesses, and provide several full-time jobs and more than a dozen seasonal jobs.

With its online reservation system, boaters can reserve space just like reserving a hotel room.

Navy Pier Marina is being developed by NPM Venture LLC with private funding on behalf of Navy Pier Inc., as an amenity for Navy Pier, the City of Chicago and the greater boating community.

Construction is scheduled to commence in fall of 2020 and will be open to boaters in 2021.