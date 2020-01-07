Lunchbreak: Beyond Chorizo & Eggs

Posted 12:29 PM, January 7, 2020, by

Chef Venecia Willis

Protein Bar has 13 locations in the Chicagoland area including the Loop, Lincoln Park and Schaumburg and will be opening a 14th Chicago area location in Deerfield this spring!

https://www.theproteinbar.com/

Recipe:

Beyond Chorizo & Eggs

2 Eggs Scrambled

¼ Cup Beyond Chorizo

1 oz (2T) Chipotle Greek Yogurt

2 Tbsp Pico de Gallo

1 Tbsp Feta Cheese

Garnish with Cilantro

Beyond Chorizo:

1 lb Beyond Beef

1 Tbsp Onion (grated)

1 tsp Garlic (chopped)

1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 ½ Tbsp Paprika

1 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Cumin

½ tsp Coriander

½ tsp Oregano

½ tsp Black Pepper

1 Pinch Cayenne Pepper

2 Tbsp Olive Oil

 

  1. In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients.
  2. Place a non-stick pan onto the burner and preheat the pan over medium heat.
  3. Add the 2 Tbsp of olive oil.
  4. Add the Beyond Chorizo mixture to the warm pan.
  5. Using a spatula break up the chorizo and brown, just like ground beef.
  6. Once fulling cooked, place into a serving dish and serve right away.

 

