Lunchbreak: Beyond Chorizo & Eggs
Chef Venecia Willis
Protein Bar has 13 locations in the Chicagoland area including the Loop, Lincoln Park and Schaumburg and will be opening a 14th Chicago area location in Deerfield this spring!
https://www.theproteinbar.com/
Recipe:
Beyond Chorizo & Eggs
2 Eggs Scrambled
¼ Cup Beyond Chorizo
1 oz (2T) Chipotle Greek Yogurt
2 Tbsp Pico de Gallo
1 Tbsp Feta Cheese
Garnish with Cilantro
Beyond Chorizo:
1 lb Beyond Beef
1 Tbsp Onion (grated)
1 tsp Garlic (chopped)
1 Tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
1 ½ Tbsp Paprika
1 Tbsp Chili Powder
1 tsp Cumin
½ tsp Coriander
½ tsp Oregano
½ tsp Black Pepper
1 Pinch Cayenne Pepper
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients.
- Place a non-stick pan onto the burner and preheat the pan over medium heat.
- Add the 2 Tbsp of olive oil.
- Add the Beyond Chorizo mixture to the warm pan.
- Using a spatula break up the chorizo and brown, just like ground beef.
- Once fulling cooked, place into a serving dish and serve right away.