Illinois lawmakers to debate restraints in school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State lawmakers will begin debating Tuesday the use of restraints to subdue children in schools.

This comes after the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica reported about the practice. They told accounts of frequent physical altercations between students and staff.

Students often ended up in isolated time outs and sometimes in physical restraints.

The governor’s office and the state board of education acted quickly. They banned any teacher from using restraints on a child while they are face down, but some restraints are still allowed.