Doug and Bradley Bruno help continue the success of DePaul women’s basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Seeing a Bruno around DePaul women's basketball is nothing unusual, considering that Doug is entering his 34th year as the Blue Demons' head coach.

But now he's been joined by another member of his family, who is making his own mark on the program. That's Bradley Bruno, who is in his first year as DePaul's Director of Basketball Operations. Together, they've helped the Blue Demons into the national rankings as they seek yet another NCAA Tournament berth.

Josh Frydman caught up with Doug and Bradley Bruno to talk about how it's been working together in Lincoln Park on Tuesday. You can see that story in the video above.