MTV’s True Life Crime is an eight-episode docuseries in which investigate mysterious crimes committed against young people. The premiere episode, “Tragic Accident or Calculated Murder,” looks into the death of Kenneka Jenkins and will simulcast on both MTV & VH1 Wednesday, January 8 at 9/8c.
Dometi Pongo joins us to talk about his new true crime series, featuring a heartbreaking story from Chicago
