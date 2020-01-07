× Derrick Rose will take part in the Skills Competition during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago: Report

CHICAGO – The return of the NBA All-Star Game to Chicago will also bring one of its most beloved players from the city back home as well.

Even if he’s not named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, Derrick Rose will reportedly have a shot to show off his skills during the weekend’s festivities at the United Center in February.

Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to return to Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in February, accepting invitation to the Skills Competition Saturday night, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2020

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Englewood native, former Bulls, and current Pistons guard has accepted an invitation from the NBA to take part in the All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, February 15th at the United Center.

The NBA has yet to confirm that Rose will take part in the festivities.

As a member of the Bulls, Rose participated in the skills competition in both 2010 and 2011 prior to his knee injuries. Started in 2003, Rose will be looking to win the competition for the first time, having lost to Steve Nash in 2010 and Stephen Curry the next year.

Rose is also vying for a spot in the game as he currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference voting for guards, trailing the Celtics’ Kemba Walker (3rd), the Nets’ Kyrie Irving (2nd), and the Hawks’ Trae Young (1st). Primarily coming off the bench in his first year in Detroit, Rose is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 assists in 31 games this year.

All-Star starters will be announced on January 23rd with the reserves being chosen on January 30th. The All-Star Game will be played at the United Center on Sunday, February 16th at 7 PM.