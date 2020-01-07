For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Chilly Wednesday on the way before rain, snow arrives this weekend
-
Sunshine returns to start 2020; weekend rain, snow on the way
-
After windy Wednesday, calm Thanksgiving in store before weekend rain
-
40s on Friday before weekend rain
-
Mild Thursday before weekend snow
-
Morning snow possible Saturday before windy end to weekend
-
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Dry afternoon on the way before return of snow Monday night
-
Mild weekend on tap—but it won’t last
-
Rain and snow possible toward end of the weekend
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
-
Colder temps, rain on the way after warmer-than-usual Sunday
-
Overnight rain into Sunday before warm up
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop