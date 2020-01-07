× Chicago man arrested in Naperville for allegedly having sex with minors

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Chicago man is facing multiple sex abuse charges after allegedly having sex with minors at a motel.

Gabriel Melendez-Morales, 27, of the 3300 block of Irving Park Road, was first arrested on Dec. 30 for allegedly having sex with a minor at a motel in the 1500 block of Naperville Road.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the alleged incidents on Dec. 7 and Dec. 16.

During the investigation, police identified a second minor victim. Melendez-Morales is also accused of having sex with that minor at the game hotel.

He was arrested again on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In both cases, police said Melendez-Morales and the minors met on social media.

Detectives continue to investigate the possibility that there are additional unidentified victims.

Anyone having information or contact with Melendez-Morales is asked to call Naperville police at 630-305-5453.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.