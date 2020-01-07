Black belt holder hopes confrontation with would-be car thief turns into lesson

Posted 10:26 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:27PM, January 7, 2020
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A local martial arts expert hopes his confrontation with a young, would-be car thief turns into a life-changing moment.

Idriz Redzovic recently stopped a 17-year-old from stealing his SUV, which was parked just outside of his the gym he owns in Lincoln Square

“I believe in positivity, people feed off that,”Redzovic said. “If I could be that positive influence, maybe it could be a snowball towards a positive direction in life.”

The second degree black belt holder did not press charges, hoping the teen actually learned lessons from the experience.

“Hopefully he snaps out and learns from this lesson and never does it again, “Because it could have been ten times worse.”

Redzovic hopes to meet with the teenager and the boy’s father soon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.