Laura Atwood Studio has a huge selection of beads from around the world! Whether you're looking to buy gemstones, vintage beads or make a necklace, you can do it all right there.

Besides beads, you can find home decor, candles, perfumes, incense and more.

Laura Atwood Studio

Beads & Trading Co:

9142 Broadway Ave.

Brookfield, IL 60513

lauraatwoodstudio.com