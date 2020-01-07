Amazon distribution center to replace Maywood Park horse track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — Amazon is set to open its largest distribution center near Chicago next month.

The company's new facilities will be in Melrose Park and will span 40-acres of land. It's located at the corner of North and First avenues on the site of the former Maywood Park horse track.

The distribution center will be made up of three warehouses totaling more than 600,000 square feet — the size of more than 10 football fields. The largest of the three will have about 252,000 square feet of space.

The Amazon complex is expected to be completed by the end of the month.