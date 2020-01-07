$20,000 worth of purses stolen at Northbrook Louis Vuitton

Posted 9:00 PM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 09:04PM, January 7, 2020

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Police in Northbrook are looking for five suspects after $20,000 worth of purses were stolen from a Louis Vuitton store.

Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the store at Northbrook Court after five people, believed to be teenagers, grabbed approximately ten purses and fled.

Police said the suspects ran into a white sedan and officers observed it fleeing at a very high rate of speed eastbound on Lake Cook Road.

“They were in only a matter of seconds when they managed to grab about 10 purses,” Deputy Chief Dan Strickland said. “The whole incident took about seven to get out of the door.”

The heist happened just 40 minutes after another Louis Vuitton store was targeted on the Magnificent Mile. Police said at least $50,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in the incident.

At this time, it’s unknown if the two heists are connected.

Photo Gallery

