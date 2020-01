CHICAGO — All four Sunnyside marijuana dispensaries in Illinois will be closed Monday because business has been too good.

The owners said they need to give their staff a break after working 14-hour shifts, five days in a row.

They said there’s plenty of product, but not enough state-approved employees.

The dispensaries, in Lakeview, Elmwood Park, Rockford and Champaign, will open again at 9 a.m. Tuesday.