Oswego police, ISP looking for missing 15-year-old girl

OSWEGO, Ill. — The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory to help find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Samantha Rosenwinkel was last seen at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Magnolia Court.

Police said Rosenwinkel has a condition that places her in danger. She is 5’3”, 154 lbs., has black hair and was last seen wearing a white shawl, grey sweatpants and black gym shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on Rosenwinkel to contact Oswego police at 630-551-7356 or 911.