× Mother accused of killing her 2 young children in South Shore due in court Monday

CHICAGO —The woman accused of killing her two young children and stabbing her grandfather is due back in court Monday.

Aleah Newell, 20, was charged Saturday with one count of attempted first degree murder and two counts of first degree murder in the deaths.

Prosecutors said Newell stabbed her grandfather at his apartment in the South Shore neighborhood, then stabbed her 7-month-old son and placed him in a scalding bath. She allegedly also threw her 2-year-old son out of an 11th-floor window and jumped after him, but a scaffold broke her fall.

Newell was treated for a broken wrist and ankle.