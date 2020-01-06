× Missing South Side man found dead in northwest Indiana pond

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A missing Chicago man was found dead in a northwest Indiana pond on Friday.

La Porte County deputies were dispatched to the pond, located in the 4300 block of South CR 800 East in Lincoln Township, on the report of a body in the water.

Authorities have ruled his death a homicide.

The body was identified as Joseph Clopton, who was reported missing from 6600 block of South Justine Street on Dec. 16.

After Christmas, family and friends formed a search party on the South Side to spread the word of Clopton’s disappearance.

Clopton, 5’10” and 160 lbs., was last seen driving a 2003 Maroon colored Dodge four door pickup truck bearing Illinois license plate BT68436.

“He would never go this long without having any contact with his family especially his kids,” Rhonda Washington said last month. “We just want him home. Somebody knows something. We’re out here to try to get him home safely.”

Family offered a $5,000 reward for information on is whereabouts.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.