Midway Airport’s kiss and ride reopens

CHICAGO — A year and a half after it was demolished, Midway Airport’s kiss and ride lot has been reopened.

The lot next to the Midway ‘L’ stop was torn up to make way for a garage expansion that never happened. The demolition caused traffic jams and inconvenienced airline and CTA Orange Line passengers.

The city announced in 2017 it was expanding the terminal garage as part of its Midway modernization program. The city later shelved the plan, without any public announcement, and agreed in November to make upgrades to the garage instead.

The city has saved about $67 million with the move.