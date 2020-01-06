Midday Fix: Winter-Proofing ideas from Family Handyman
Nick Grzechowiak – Chief Content Officer, Family Handyman
https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Tips/Ideas:
- Smoke Pencil to identify a leak or draft (A pro solution smoke pencil that’s only $35 : https://www.amazon.com/Smoke-Pencil-Leak-Detection-Hazer/dp/B07TDC8LCX/ref=sr_1_5?crid=3CM3LTLHO4GEI&keywords=smoke+pencil&qid=1575926877&s=hi&sprefix=smoke+p%2Ctools%2C153&sr=1-5)
- Wall outlet insulation. Bonus tip: using child safety caps to seal off drafty outlets (It’s easy to catch a draft from an uninsulated outlet. This super easy project will seal up one of the most common draft sites in the home. https://www.amazon.com/Birllaid-Outlet-Insulation-Sealers-100-Pack/dp/B0786XTZ7L/ref=sr_1_4?crid=1I2H82BES8S99&keywords=outlet+foam+insulators&qid=1578069443&sprefix=outlet+foam%2Caps%2C151&sr=8-4)
- Thermal leak detector (Not a camera, but a $35 digital thermometer from Black & Decker: https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-DECKER-TLD100-Thermal-Detector/dp/B0044R87BE/ref=sr_1_8?crid=3CM3LTLHO4GEI&keywords=smoke+pencil&qid=1575926701&s=hi&sprefix=smoke+p%2Ctools%2C153&sr=1-8)
- Floor register booster fan (Booster fans for your existing heat registers: https://www.amazon.com/AC-Infinity-Register-Thermostat-Control/dp/B0792QR5YT/ref=sxin_3_ac_d_pm?ac_md=3-1-QmV0d2VlbiAkNTAgYW5kICQxMDA%3D-ac_d_pm&crid=RPQMFEO83MDC&keywords=duct+booster+fan&pd_rd_i=B0792QR5YT&pd_rd_r=d7d1a763-432e-4076-9a3e-cbbefedd5939&pd_rd_w=j9ePo&pd_rd_wg=4oWuO&pf_rd_p=aba5dc0d-7593-4752-a14d-357ecc5c98cc&pf_rd_r=608PTNJWHD4SKR9VBP8E&psc=1&qid=1575923456&s=hi&sprefix=duct+booster%2Ctools%2C156)
- Removeable window caulk (A fairly recent innovation in sealing up windows for the winter is removeable caulk. This non-permanent solution allows the caulk to be removed when the weather improves. https://www.amazon.com/18354-Seal-Removable-Caulk-10-1-Ounce/dp/B001QFZS6E/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2KE8IE10IJGHA&keywords=dap+removable+caulk&qid=1578069311&sprefix=dap+rem%2Caps%2C149&sr=8-3)