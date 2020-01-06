WATCH: Illinois comptroller announces red-light camera policy change

Midday Fix: Winter-Proofing ideas from Family Handyman

Posted 11:52 AM, January 6, 2020, by

Nick Grzechowiak – Chief Content Officer, Family Handyman

https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Tips/Ideas:

  1. Smoke Pencil to identify a leak or draft (A pro solution smoke pencil that’s only $35 : https://www.amazon.com/Smoke-Pencil-Leak-Detection-Hazer/dp/B07TDC8LCX/ref=sr_1_5?crid=3CM3LTLHO4GEI&keywords=smoke+pencil&qid=1575926877&s=hi&sprefix=smoke+p%2Ctools%2C153&sr=1-5)
  2. Wall outlet insulation. Bonus tip: using child safety caps to seal off drafty outlets (It’s easy to catch a draft from an uninsulated outlet. This super easy project will seal up one of the most common draft sites in the home. https://www.amazon.com/Birllaid-Outlet-Insulation-Sealers-100-Pack/dp/B0786XTZ7L/ref=sr_1_4?crid=1I2H82BES8S99&keywords=outlet+foam+insulators&qid=1578069443&sprefix=outlet+foam%2Caps%2C151&sr=8-4)
  3. Thermal leak detector (Not a camera, but a $35 digital thermometer from Black & Decker: https://www.amazon.com/BLACK-DECKER-TLD100-Thermal-Detector/dp/B0044R87BE/ref=sr_1_8?crid=3CM3LTLHO4GEI&keywords=smoke+pencil&qid=1575926701&s=hi&sprefix=smoke+p%2Ctools%2C153&sr=1-8)
  4. Floor register booster fan (Booster fans for your existing heat registers: https://www.amazon.com/AC-Infinity-Register-Thermostat-Control/dp/B0792QR5YT/ref=sxin_3_ac_d_pm?ac_md=3-1-QmV0d2VlbiAkNTAgYW5kICQxMDA%3D-ac_d_pm&crid=RPQMFEO83MDC&keywords=duct+booster+fan&pd_rd_i=B0792QR5YT&pd_rd_r=d7d1a763-432e-4076-9a3e-cbbefedd5939&pd_rd_w=j9ePo&pd_rd_wg=4oWuO&pf_rd_p=aba5dc0d-7593-4752-a14d-357ecc5c98cc&pf_rd_r=608PTNJWHD4SKR9VBP8E&psc=1&qid=1575923456&s=hi&sprefix=duct+booster%2Ctools%2C156)
  5. Removeable window caulk (A fairly recent innovation in sealing up windows for the winter is removeable caulk. This non-permanent solution allows the caulk to be removed when the weather improves. https://www.amazon.com/18354-Seal-Removable-Caulk-10-1-Ounce/dp/B001QFZS6E/ref=sr_1_3?crid=2KE8IE10IJGHA&keywords=dap+removable+caulk&qid=1578069311&sprefix=dap+rem%2Caps%2C149&sr=8-3)
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.