WATCH: Illinois comptroller announces red-light camera policy change

Marijuana dispensary burglarized in Logan Square, police say

Posted 11:39 AM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 11:42AM, January 6, 2020

CHICAGO — A marijuana dispensary was burglarized on the Northwest Side.

Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday at a business in the 2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, that business was MOCA Modern Cannabis.

The Sun-Times reports the offenders broke through a side door and stole an unspecified amount of money.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.