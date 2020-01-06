Marijuana dispensary burglarized in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO — A marijuana dispensary was burglarized on the Northwest Side.

Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday at a business in the 2800 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, that business was MOCA Modern Cannabis.

The Sun-Times reports the offenders broke through a side door and stole an unspecified amount of money.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.