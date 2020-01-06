Lyft, Uber congestion tax in Chicago starts Monday

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, you'll pay more to use a Lyft or Uber in Chicago as the city's congestion tax takes effect.

The biggest impact will be downtown where single rides will get hit with a $3 surcharge between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Shared rides during those times will be taxed at a $1.25. Outside of the downtown zone, the tax will be a $1.25 for a single trip and 65 cents for shared rides.

This new tax is expected to help generate $40 million for the city, which will help close the $838 million budget deficit.

