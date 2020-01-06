Lyft, Uber congestion tax in Chicago starts Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Starting Monday, you'll pay more to use a Lyft or Uber in Chicago as the city's congestion tax takes effect.

The biggest impact will be downtown where single rides will get hit with a $3 surcharge between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Shared rides during those times will be taxed at a $1.25. Outside of the downtown zone, the tax will be a $1.25 for a single trip and 65 cents for shared rides.

Chicago's new "congestion tax" starts today for Uber, Lyft and Via trips. The city's chart below shows the new tax you'll pay. EX: If you ride from ORD to anywhere in the "downtown zone" mapped below between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. M-F in a single trip ride, you'll be taxed $8. pic.twitter.com/rl1trGppT5 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 6, 2020

This new tax is expected to help generate $40 million for the city, which will help close the $838 million budget deficit.