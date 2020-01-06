Lunchbreak: Mac & Cheese

Cameron Smith - Culinary Director
Kuma's Corner
852 W. Fulton Market, Chicago
2900 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
1570 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg
925 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, Vernon Hills
Recipe:
Mac & Cheese Recipe
Heavy Cream 1 Cup
Macaroni Elbows, Pre-Cooked 4 Cups
Shredded Cheddar Cheese 1/4 Cup
Shredded Gouda Cheese 1/4 Cup
Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese 1/4 Cup
Shredded Parmesan 2 tsp
Toasted Panko Bread Crumbs 2 tsp
Instructions:
-Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees
-In a large saute pan add heavy cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes over medium heat,
-Add all cheese to pan and mix until melted
-Season with salt and pepper to taste
-Add pre-cooked macaroni and toss until all macaroni is coated with cheese
-Pour into oven safe bakeware
-Sprinkle top with parmesan and toasted bread crumbs
-Place in oven and bake for 3-4 minutes until top is lightly toasted.