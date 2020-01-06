Lunchbreak: Mac & Cheese

Posted 12:50 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 01:45PM, January 6, 2020
Data pix.

Cameron Smith - Culinary Director

Kuma's Corner

852 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

2900 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

1570 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg

925 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, Vernon Hills

http://www.KumasCatering.com

https://kumascorner.com/

Recipe:

Mac & Cheese Recipe 

 

Heavy Cream                                                            1 Cup

Macaroni Elbows, Pre-Cooked                           4 Cups

Shredded Cheddar Cheese                       1/4 Cup

Shredded Gouda Cheese                                             1/4 Cup

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese                              1/4  Cup

Shredded Parmesan                                                2 tsp

Toasted Panko Bread Crumbs                                   2 tsp

 

Instructions: 

-Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees

-In a large saute pan add heavy cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes over medium heat,

-Add all cheese to pan and mix until melted

-Season with salt and pepper to taste

-Add pre-cooked macaroni and toss until all macaroni is coated with cheese

-Pour into oven safe bakeware

-Sprinkle top with parmesan and toasted bread crumbs

-Place in oven and bake for 3-4 minutes until top is lightly toasted.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.