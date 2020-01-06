Lunchbreak: Mac & Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cameron Smith - Culinary Director

Kuma's Corner

852 W. Fulton Market, Chicago

2900 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

1570 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg

925 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 100, Vernon Hills

http://www.KumasCatering.com

https://kumascorner.com/

Recipe:

Mac & Cheese Recipe

Heavy Cream 1 Cup

Macaroni Elbows, Pre-Cooked 4 Cups

Shredded Cheddar Cheese 1/4 Cup

Shredded Gouda Cheese 1/4 Cup

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese 1/4 Cup

Shredded Parmesan 2 tsp

Toasted Panko Bread Crumbs 2 tsp

Instructions:

-Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees

-In a large saute pan add heavy cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes over medium heat,

-Add all cheese to pan and mix until melted

-Season with salt and pepper to taste

-Add pre-cooked macaroni and toss until all macaroni is coated with cheese

-Pour into oven safe bakeware

-Sprinkle top with parmesan and toasted bread crumbs

-Place in oven and bake for 3-4 minutes until top is lightly toasted.