January’s open maintains spell of mild weather

Wintry weather has been scarce since mid-November. Following a mild December that failed to produce an inch of snow on any one day, the first 6 days of January have continued this trend. Through Monday, the month’s opening week was running 10.6 degrees above normal and snow has totaled a scant half inch. Though seasonable readings are forecast for Wednesday, the temperature down-turn will be brief. The next weather system due to affect our area will pass well to the north, allowing readings to reach the mid and upper 40s on Thursday. Nonetheless, cold and snow may yet develop. Last year, January also began mild, with readings topping 50 degrees during the first week of the month. The latter half of of the month was much different, with the polar vortex descending on the area. Longer term outlooks suggest this January may also turn colder as we approach mid-month.