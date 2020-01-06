× IG report: Former Whitney Young swim coach rented out pool, kept money for himself

CHICAGO — A former swim coach and security guard at Whitney Young High School has been accused of stealing at least $30,000 from CPS, according to a new inspector general report.

Andy Parro allegedly rented out the school’s pool between 2013-2016 and then pocketed the money.

The inspector general’s end of the year report details how Parro, now the swim coach at Illinois Institute of Technology, allegedly leased the pool for off-the-books cash.

It’s not the first time he’s been in trouble for similar dealings.

Parro has been banned from working for CPS in the past.

He has been charged with four felony counts of theft and a count of official misconduct. He’s pleaded not guilty.

The inspector general report also mentions one of CPS’ most respected principals, Dr. Joyce Kenner. It states she either allegedly knew about what was happening or willfully turned a blind eye.

She told WGN it’s just an effort to defame her, even though she’s done so much for the school community. Kenner was suspended for five days last April.

“Dr. Kenner’s a great lady and I don’t think she had anything to do with it,” senior Craig Johnson said.

Kenner said she had no knowledge of the scheme, she’s not a thief and emails cited in the IG’s report were taken out of context.

CPS issued the following statement.

“CPS is committed to upholding the highest standards for operational excellence and employee conduct, and we take seriously our duty to hold accountable any individual who commits serious breaches of district policy or seeks to cause harm. The district appreciates the Office of the Inspector General’s continued efforts to investigate wrongdoing as we work to ensure all employees and operations are held to the highest standards of integrity.”

Illinois Institute of Technology told WGN they were not aware and referred us to CPS.