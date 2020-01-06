× CPS had 140 residency violations complaints in 2019: report

CHICAGO — A watchdog report for Chicago Public Schools reveals it received 140 complaints of possible residency violations among district employees.

CPS employees are required to live within Chicago city limits like other public workers, unless they’re granted a waiver.

The Chicago Tribune reports the new annual report also outlined 15 cases of residency fraud.

CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler’s 2019 report recommended dismissal or noted where the employee resigned during the investigation. CPS did not dispute any of the report’s findings.

A CPS spokeswoman says the district is “committed to upholding the highest standards for operational excellence and employee conduct.”