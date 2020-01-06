Chill tightens grip Tuesday night—teens by Wed morning; windy warm-up Thursday with 40s returning; wintry system threatens cold rain then wintry mix and finally snow Friday night/Sat night time frame
-
Wintry mix and snow possible Sunday night
-
Sprinkles Thursday night, rain could turn into wintry mix this weekend
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
Spell of wintry weather due to visit Midwest
-
Cars crash, Amtrak train collides with vehicle as slick conditions cross the area
-
-
Strong wind, storms could create travel problems Wednesday morning
-
Chilly fall temperatures this week, wintry mix possible some days
-
January’s open maintains spell of mild weather
-
Chilly but mostly dry Monday, temperatures warm up mid-week
-
Nonstop Christmas music will begin playing on Chicago radio station Tuesday
-
-
Mild Saturday before snow and cold return
-
Chicago braces for early winter blast, record-breaking cold possible
-
Light snow likely Sunday night, clear week ahead