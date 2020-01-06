× Chicago Red Stars acquire forward Kealia Ohai from the Houston Dash

CHICAGO – Having finished as the runner-up in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2019, and with leading scorer Sam Kerr playing overseas, the Chicago Red Stars are looking to add more depth as their 2020 season approaches.

On Monday, the did so thanks to a deal with the Houston Dash, bringing in a player with both league and national team experience.

The team acquired forward Kealia Ohai from the Houston Dash in exchange for defender Katie Naughton and the 18th overall pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft.

“Any team in the league would jump at the opportunity to add Kealia to their roster,” said Red Stars head coach Rory Dames in a statement released by the team on the trade. “She has proven her ability to score at this level and we are excited to get her integrated into our group. We look forward to having her here in Chicago.”

Drafted with the second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft, Ohai has played her entire career in the league with the Dash and was named to the NWSL Best XI team in 2016 after scoring 11 goals that season. In 2019, she had two goals and an assist in 23 games.

In 114 career games in the NWSL, Ohai has 28 goals and 16 assists while starting 108 of those contests.

While some know Ohai from her time with the Dash along with the United States Women’s National Team, whom she has seen match time with since 2016, others recognize Kealia for her future husband, Houston Texans star JJ Watt. The couple was engaged in May of 2019, and today they celebrated the latest career move for the forward.

Extremely excited to be a Red Star!! Can’t wait to get to work @chiredstarsPR pic.twitter.com/cPHaRUjeHD — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) January 6, 2020