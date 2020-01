× $50,000 purse stolen from Louis Vuitton on Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a smash-and-grab burglary Monday night at Louis Vuitton.

At around 7:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the store, located in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue, on the report of a smash-and-grab.

A $50,000 purse was reportedly stolen.

It’s unknown at this time if any suspects are in custody.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.