20-year-old Gary man arrested after arsenal found inside 2 homes

GARY, Ind. — A 20-year-old Gary man was arrested Monday after police said they discovered 28 weapons inside two homes.

Police were tipped off after the man, who has not been identified yet, was taped shooting a weapon off at a NIPSCO pole on New Year’s Eve.

The video was reportedly posted on social media and viewed by thousands of people.

FBI agents and Gary police began an investigation and executed search warrants Monday on Midtown two homes.

Inside the homes, investigators received 28 weapons, ranging from shotguns, rifles, AR assault rifles, 12 handguns, and ammunition.

Police said they will present charges to the Lake County Prosector’s Office later Monday. They would like to thank the public for sending in tips.