Sunday Brunch: Sesame Peanut Golden Chicken

Private Chef Stephen B. stopped by Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for Sesame Peanut Golden Chicken.

RECIPE:

Sesame Peanut Golden Chicken

1pint buttermilk

1/4c sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, smashed

2 lbs chicken breast

3c flour

3c panko bread crumbs

1 quart canola oil

Salt to taste.

Combine buttermilk, sesame oil, garlic in a bowl. Slice the chicken breast into 12 equal pieces and add them to the buttermilk mixture. Cover and marinade in fridge for 2 hours, up to 24 hours.

Once marinaded, drain the marinade from the chicken and reserve it in a separate bowl. Place the flour and panko into separate bowls as well.

To cook the chicken:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Coat the chicken by tossing chicken in flour, then dip into the reserved marinade so that the flour gets completely wet, then toss into the panko and coat by pressing the panko into the chicken. Once all the chicken is coated, heat a pan or small pot with oil to 325-350 degrees.

Place 4 pieces at a time into the frying oil and cook until golden brown. Remove and place on paper towel and lightly salt the chicken. Place the chicken on a sheet pan. Once all chicken is fried, finish the chicken by placing in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until cooked through (165 degrees)

Serve with coconut rice, top with sauce and your choice of sliced scallions, furikake, sesame seeds.

*If you find you need more marinate when coating, add buttermilk or whole milk to the marinade you have.

Make ahead: You can make the chicken up to a day ahead of time, all the way up to placing in the oven.

Store in the fridge until you are ready to finish and cook at 350 degrees for approx 15 to 20 minutes. Yields 12 pieces, 3 hearty pieces per person.

Sesame Peanut Sauce

1/2T ginger, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalk scallions, white part only (reserve greens for topping)

1/2t Chinese 5-spice

1/4c +2T soy sauce

2T peanut butter

2T sherry vinegar

1/4 sesame oil

1/4c mirin

2.5T sugar

1/2t salt

1/4c +2T grapeseed oil

1T Gochujang flakes

1/4c water, to thin the sauce

In a small pot, heat 2T oil and saute the garlic, ginger, scallions for approx 2min. Add Chinese 5-spice and mix together. Add remaining ingredients except for the water and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and puree in a blender until smooth. Add water to thin out the sauce toyour liking. Yields approx. 2c

Sticky Coconut Rice

2c long grain white rice

2c water

1/4c sugar

1/2c coconut milk

2T salt

In a rice cooker or small pot, cook the rice on low, for approx. 20min or until all the liquid has evaporated. While the rice cooks, warm the sugar, coconut, salt in a saucepan. Once the rice is cooked, pour the coconut milk mixture over the and mix. Enjoy!