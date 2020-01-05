Saturday snow, Sunday winds and December departures
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
Spell of wintry weather due to visit Midwest
-
Up to 6 to 8” of snow in parts of Iowa Friday; the last of the system’s snow showers exits Saturday morning; milder Pacific air’s resurgence to come with powerful winds Sunday—40-50 mph gusts possible
-
Strong “SSW” winds “warm” temps here (40s) as snow piles up across the Upper Midwest; new cold punch hits late Saturday and Sunday; Monday snow remains a threat with frigid arctic air to follow
-
Snow showers sweep in late tonight into Saturday morning; a dusting to an inch possible; classic high wind set-up comes together Sunday as Pacific air races back in; 50+ mph gusts not out of the question
-
-
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
-
Winds howled—gusts to 50 mph Thursday—but Friday comes on chilly/much calmer; disturbance out of the Gulf States to track south of Chicago—but its north flank rain/snow may come close Saturday; longer range: cold December open increasingly likely
-
Burst of mild Pacific air Saturday—then “N” winds strengthen Sunday p.m.; arctic blast is next Sunday night into next week—fall 2019’s coldest yet; sticking snow a threat as it arrives Sunday night/Monday morning
-
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
-
Shoreline to take a battering by winds & waves as week’s 2nd storm sweeps in; travel-crippling snows paralyzing Upper Midwest; blizzard sweeping Plains; rain & thunder hits in waves here—snow later Sunday
-
Massive storms, high winds threaten Thanksgiving travel across US
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus