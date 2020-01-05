× Reports: Buyers suing stars of ‘Windy City Rehab’ over issues in $1.3 million home

CHICAGO — The stars of “Windy City Rehab” are in hot water with some Lincoln Square buyers who are suing to force the pair to buy back a $1.3 million home, citing issues they say began the day after they closed the deal.

HGTV’s Alison Victoria and Donovan Eckhardt are being sued for fraud by buyers who claim the home’s ceiling and windows are poorly installed and leaked immediately after they moved in, among many other issues, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The new homeowners want Victoria and Eckhardt to reverse the sale, reimburse them for upgrades and landscaping and pay them for their emotional distress, according to the Sun-Times.

Neither star is commenting. Last year, the city issued stop-work orders at properties related to the pair, but backed off threats of suspending them for violations.