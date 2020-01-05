Kyle Long thanks Bears fans, announces he is ‘stepping away’ from football

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Kyle Long said goodbye to Bears fans Sunday night.

Some chicagoans are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago.Thank you❤️ — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman announced he is stepping away from football more than two months after the Bears placed him on injured reserve, tweeting “I was drafted a Bear and I decided to retire a Bear.”

Rachael, look on the bright side…. I was drafted a bear and I decided to retire a bear. Not many can say that 🤟🏻 https://t.co/pZMBMpBhuW — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 6, 2020

Long landed on IR four straight seasons and took a pay cut last year. The Bears would have owed him $8.1 million if they picked up his club option in 2020.

“We think the world of him,” noted Bears GM Ryan Pace. “It’s unfortunate he’s had a handful of injuries and he’s tried to battle through all of them.”

The 31-year-old played in all but one game his first three seasons before suffering a slew of injuries, most recently to his hip.

If Long does hang it up for good, he’ll start and finish his career with the Bears. He was drafted 20th overall in 2013 by Phil Emery, who he thanked along with team owner Virginia McCaskey in his Twitter farewell.