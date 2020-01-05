‘Hamilton’ ends Chicago run after more than 3 years of sold-out shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The cast and crew of "Hamilton" received one last standing ovation in Chicago Sunday as the smash-hit musical ends its run in the city, after more than three years of sellout shows.

The audience of 1,800 inside the CIBC Theater Sunday will be the last of more than 2.6 million people to see the show throughout its Chicago run. Attending the finale was a bittersweet moment to savor for many fans.

“We didn’t want to let it go without seeing it ‘one last time,’” Jennifer Sanders said.

Sunday’s final curtain comes after 1,341 performances spanning an unprecedented 171 weeks. Bringing in more than $400 million in gross sales at the box office, Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones pronounced it, “the biggest Chicago show ever.”

“It’s a serious show about America, and about openness and about diversity and that’s made it unique, and that’s captured people’s imaginations," Jones said. “I don’t think we’ll ever see the like again.”

The hip-hop show about the nation's first treasury secretary (and a few other Founding Fathers) won many honors including a Tony, Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize.

“There’s so much in the show about how our democracy was founded and who’s responsible and what they went through to get it done, so it’s just important in our history,” fan Kay Garrison said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those on hand to celebrate the achievements of the Chicago cast at their final curtain call.

Star Miguel Cervantes took time to thank the city for its years of support, and says he now considers himself a part of Chicago as well.

