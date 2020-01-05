Chicago’s consecutive year temperature records

Posted 9:35 PM, January 5, 2020, by

Dear Tom,
I see Chicago’s warmest and coldest Dec. 25 occurred back-to-back in 1982 and 1983. Are there any other opposite, consecutive-year temperature records?

Rich Barnes
Dear Rich,
There are, but not many. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski found just six occurrences.
The one you cited on back-to back Christmases with a high of 64 in 1982 and a low of minus 17 in 1983 is the most famous. Part of the same weather regime, the same thing happened on Dec. 23 with a high of 62 on Dec. 23, 1982 and a low of minus 21 in 1983.
Others include, a record high of 100 on July 28, 1983 followed by a record low of 51 in 1984, April 21, with 88 in 1985 and 27 in 1986; May 11, with an 89-degree high in 1982 that followed a low of 33 in 1981; and Oct. 21, with a record low of 26 in 1952 followed by an 87-degree high in 1953.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.