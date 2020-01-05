× 47-year-old Aurora man dies in crash following attempted traffic stop

AURORA, Ill. — A 47-year-old Aurora man died early Sunday after an attempted traffic stop.

At around 2 a.m., a Kane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that ran a red light at Broadway and Ashland.

Police said the vehicle, driven by Mark Brown, of Aurora, failed to stop and accelerated. The deputy turned off his lights and siren and discontinued his attempt to stop the vehicle.

Police said a short time later, Brown struck another vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Benton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.