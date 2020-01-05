× 2 teen girls charged with battery, robbery on Red Line

CHICAGO — Two teen girls have reportedly turned themselves into police in connection to a battery and robbery on the Red Line.

The teens, 16 and 15, have both charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one count of robbery.

The incident happened just before 6:45 p.m. at the Roosevelt Red Line stop.

Police said the teens admitted that they robbed, punched and kicked two female victims on the train.

Detectives are still trying to identify more suspects after multiple Red Line attacks have been reported in the last two weeks.