2 killed, 2 wounded in shootout on Far Southeast Side

CHICAGO — A shootout left two people dead and two others wounded on the Far Southeast Side Sunday evening.

According to police, a 39-year-old man, 20-year-old man and 27-year-old man were standing together on the 10000 block of South Avenue M around 3:48 p.m. Sunday when two men exited a vehicle and fired shots, wounding all three of them.

Police said the 27-year-old victim is a concealed carry holder, and produced a weapon and fired back, fatally wounding one of the shooters. The other shooter re-entered their vehicle and left the scene, according to police.

The 39-year-old victim was shot in the leg and stomach and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. The 27-year-old and 20-year-old were also taken to the hospital, but are in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.