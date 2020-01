Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Two people were sent to the hospital in serious condition following a fire in Maywood early Sunday.

At around 2 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of South 9th Avenue on the report of a fire. When they entered, they found a man and a woman who were unconscious on the first floor.

They were transported to Loyola Medical Center in serious condition.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.