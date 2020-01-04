The past decade: Above normal precipitation, snow and temps
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
Coldest weather of the season late week
-
Midweek weather system to be a rain producer
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
-
Mid-November level “warmth” in January—temps to approach 50-degrees Thursday—nearly 20-deg above normal; follows 100% sunny Wednesday—snow shower potential Friday night/Saturday
-
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
-
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
-
Milder 60s return this weekend ahead of powerful Autumn storm early next week; NOAA Winter Outlook suggests near normal temps and above normal precipitation for Great Lakes region
-
Unseasonable warmth to knock out Boxing Day record
-
-
Spell of wintry weather due to visit Midwest
-
Books close on cloudiest year on record here; daily highs 8 to 15° “above normal” under “SW” winds aloft; week’s 2nd storm could bring rain toward Friday; shift to snow Fri. night into Saturday?
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday