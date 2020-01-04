× Suspect critical after officer-involved shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a possible robbery suspect was shot by officers in South Shore Saturday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., police were dispatched to 2660 E. 79th St. for a possible street robbery.

The man was tased and shot by officers following a confrontation. Police told WGN he had a large knife at the time of the shooting.

Chicago fire said the suspect was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition. His age is unknown at this time.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.