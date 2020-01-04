Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week

Posted 8:35 AM, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:38AM, January 4, 2020
Data pix.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.