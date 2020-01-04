× Skokie police asking public’s help to find missing teen girl

SKOKIE, Ill. — Authorities in Skokie are asking the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl.

Shantay Gardener, 17, 5’5”, 130 lbs, was last seen in the 8200 block of Kilpatrick at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Gardener is a junior at Mather High School, located in the 5800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, and may be in that area.

She was last seen wearing a long black coat with purple fur and was carrying a backpack.

If you know the whereabouts of Gardener, please call 911 or Skokie police at 846=982-5900.