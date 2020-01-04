× Police looking for endangered man last seen being wheeled out of Berwyn nursing home

BERWYN, Ill. — An endangered missing person advisory has been issued after a 72-year-old man went missing from a Berwyn nursing home.

Robert Mitchell, 72, was last seen being wheeled out of a nursing home, located in the 3600 block of South Harlem Avenue, by his daughter at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Mitchell, who is a wheelchair-bound patient, has grey hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black coat, black knit scarf and green medical footwear.

Mitchell has a condition that places him in danger.

Police did not give additional details on why he was last seen with his daughter.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Mitchell should contact the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.