Man shot and killed by restaurant security guard in Montclare

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed by a restaurant security guard an armed confrontation in the city’s Montclare neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The man, 40, was shot in the neck after the confrontation with the security guard on the 7100 block of West Diversey Avenue around 1:45 a.m. at the El Taconazo La Fiesta restaurant.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Chicago police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time a shooting has happened at the restaurant. In May 2017, a man wearing a ski mask went into the restaurant, opened fire, killed a man and injured another. That was when the restaurant's owners hired security for the weekends.