Man charged with sexual assault, armed robbery after Rockford hostage situation

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The man accused of holding an employee hostage at a Rockford bank Friday has been charged with sexual assault and armed robbery.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called at 2:30 p.m. about a male suspect inside the Heritage Credit Union, 5959 E. State St., with a gun and demanded that everyone leave.

FBI and police SWAT negotiators were able to get the man, now identified as 38-year-old Nicholas August, to surrender peacefully around 9 p.m. O’Shea said he was holding a woman, who was an employee at the bank, hostage.

After the situation ended Friday night, the woman walked out of the bank with August. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation which is when police said they learned of the sexual assault.

Police said the incident appeared to be random and the two did not know each other.

August was on the phone with negotiators as he left the bank and was put into handcuffs, police said.

On Saturday, August was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

August is due in court on Jan. 6.