Man charged with murder after 28-year-old Steger man stabbed to death

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a Steger man was found stabbed to death on New Year’s Day.

On Wednesday, police responded to the 3600 block of Chicago Road for a well-being check.

Upon arrival, Ryan Connell, of Steger, was found dead inside the residence. Police said it appeared he was in a fight based on the scene and had been stabbed.

As a result of an investigation, police believe Richard Proctor, 25, of Steger, was responsible for Connell’s murder.

He was arrested at the Will County Courthouse where he was scheduled to appear for an unrelated court case.

Proctor was charged with first degree murder.