Ex-Packer barred from school after Christmas play incident

Posted 7:08 PM, January 4, 2020, by

DENVER - OCTOBER 29: Defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila #94 of the Green Bay Packers moves to tackle the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 23, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars won 23-14 (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)

A judge has imposed a restraining order against former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.

The order follows an incident last month in which he allegedly sent two armed men to a Christmas pageant for a school that his children attend.

Gbaja-Biamila was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2013. He now professes membership in the Straitway Truth Ministry, a group that doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the judge ordered at a hearing Friday that Gbaja-Biamila and his two followers not come within 100 feet of the headmaster, the school and school events for four years.

