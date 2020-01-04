× Ex-Packer barred from school after Christmas play incident

A judge has imposed a restraining order against former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.

The order follows an incident last month in which he allegedly sent two armed men to a Christmas pageant for a school that his children attend.

Gbaja-Biamila was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2013. He now professes membership in the Straitway Truth Ministry, a group that doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the judge ordered at a hearing Friday that Gbaja-Biamila and his two followers not come within 100 feet of the headmaster, the school and school events for four years.