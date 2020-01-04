× Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner sidelined with right knee injury

CHICAGO – It wasn’t a great effort to start the calendar year for the Blackhawks’ goaltender as he allowed six goals in a loss to the Canucks on Thursday night.

Now it appears that Robin Lehner may have been dealing with an injury issue, and that may keep him out for a bit.

On Saturday morning, head coach Jeremy Colliton told reporters that the goalie is “Day-To-Day” with a right knee injury and that the team is evaluating the seriousness of the ailment. Lehner didn’t take part in the Blackhawks’ practice on Saturday as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Red Wings at the United Center.

With Lehner likely out Sunday, the Blackhawks called up goalie Kevin Lankinen from Rockford to serve as the backup for Corey Crawford.

It’s not known when Lehner injured his knee, but he was in net for three-straight games, becoming the first Blackhawks’ goalie to so during the 2019-2020 season. Lehner allowed two goals against the Islanders, his former team, on December 27th then gave up three late against the Flames on New Year’s Eve after making a few incredible saves early.

Against Vancouver on Thursday, Lehner allowed just two goals through the first 30 minutes but then saw things get out of hand as the Canucks scored four goals against him the rest of the way. Vancouver would add an empty netter to finish off a 7-5 victory that ended the Blackhawks’ three-game winning streak.

In 25 games, Lehner is 12-7-4 with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage, which ranks ninth in the NHL.