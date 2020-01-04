× Accumulating snow makes for dangerous travel conditions over parts of the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Travel will be slowed due to accumulating snow across portions of the Chicago area early this Saturday morning with the heaviest 1 to 3-inches occurring in a 30 to 40 mile-wide band along and either side of Interstate-80 (see weather radar mosaic and visibility maps below). Elsewhere less than an inch will accumulate mainly on grassy areas, although slick spots could still occur especially on less-traveled roads with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Most of the snow should move off to the east by midday.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Area visibility values…